From hot, humid and sunny to cool and rainy this weekend

Wednesday brought hot and humid highs in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday looks to bring more of the same with subtle differences.

You can expect highs in the upper 80s on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. Dewpoints will hang around the 60s giving us a sweaty feel outdoors, so drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Thursday night will be mostly clear and mild with lows hanging around the mid 60s. Clouds will start to increase in Northwestern Wisconsin.

As we wake up on Friday we will see a bit of sunshine before clouds travel further south into the Coulee Region.

A cold front will linger to our north, but we will finally see showers and a few storms possible late on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will bring increasing clouds and highs in the low 80s.

Showers will continue into Saturday with a moderate chance of rain and highs in the low 70s. Our biggest chance of rain looks to be late Saturday.

There is a lot of uncertainty with how long this system will stick around the region. Some guidance want showers to depart on Sunday and some on Monday. Either way, rainfall totals will be near 1/4" to 1" for most of the region, but 1"+ totals are possible in isolated areas.

After rain chances diminish on Monday we can expect sunshine to return around Tuesday next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

