Frost and freeze possible tonight, followed by milder nights

High pressure brought plenty of sunshine to the Coulee Region today. Temperatures were still below-average in the 50s and 60s, with northerly winds becoming southerly in the late afternoon.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s tonight with mostly clear skies and light and variable winds. This will cause patchy frost, with Jackson and Monroe counties experiencing a freeze. We could also have river valley fog.
We will have an increase in clouds Thursday ahead of an upper-level trough, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow, with most areas seeing mid to upper 60s by the afternoon.
Pleasant weather is on tap for the Torchlight Parade tomorrow night and the Maple Leaf Parade on Saturday.
Our next chance of rain is Tuesday night, but it will only be a slight chance. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s next week.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt