...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost and freeze possible tonight, followed by milder nights

La Crosse Weather

High pressure brought plenty of sunshine to the Coulee Region today. Temperatures were still below-average in the 50s and 60s, with northerly winds becoming southerly in the late afternoon.

DMA - Highs Today.png

Temperatures will fall into the 30s tonight with mostly clear skies and light and variable winds. This will cause patchy frost, with Jackson and Monroe counties experiencing a freeze. We could also have river valley fog.

DMA - Forecast Lows Tonight.png
WXOW 2017 Earth Design.png

We will have an increase in clouds Thursday ahead of an upper-level trough, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow, with most areas seeing mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. 

Day Planner - 6x PM Midnight-3 PM.png

Pleasant weather is on tap for the Torchlight Parade tomorrow night and the Maple Leaf Parade on Saturday. 

Torchlight Parade Forecast 2 Panel 2018.png
Mapleleaf Parade Forecast 2 Panel 2018.png

Our next chance of rain is Tuesday night, but it will only be a slight chance. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s next week. 

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Data Driven Line Graph Daily Lows - La Crosse.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

