 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Frost and freeze tomorrow morning, warmer temperatures on the horizon

  • Updated
  • 0
headlines

La Crosse Weather

High pressure brought plenty of sunshine to the Coulee Region today.  Temperatures were still below-average in the 50s and 60s, with northerly winds.

DMA - Highs Today.png

Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s tonight with clear skies and calm winds. This will cause widespread frost, with our northeastern counties experiencing a freeze. 

DMA - Forecast Lows Tonight.png

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Jackson and Monroe counties from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the rest of the Coulee Region during the same timeframe.

WXOW 2017 Earth Design.png

We could also have river valley fog during the morning, but it will quickly dissipate. Temperatures will rise to the 50s and 60s once again by the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.

Day Planner - 6x - Tomorrow 8a-8p 2018.png

Another cold night is on tap tomorrow night with lows in the 30s. We could see areas of frost.

Temperatures will rise throughout the week, with 70s possible this weekend and early next week with dry conditions prevailing.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you