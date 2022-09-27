Frost and freeze tomorrow morning, warmer temperatures on the horizon

High pressure brought plenty of sunshine to the Coulee Region today. Temperatures were still below-average in the 50s and 60s, with northerly winds.
Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s tonight with clear skies and calm winds. This will cause widespread frost, with our northeastern counties experiencing a freeze.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for Jackson and Monroe counties from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the rest of the Coulee Region during the same timeframe.
We could also have river valley fog during the morning, but it will quickly dissipate. Temperatures will rise to the 50s and 60s once again by the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine.
Another cold night is on tap tomorrow night with lows in the 30s. We could see areas of frost.
Temperatures will rise throughout the week, with 70s possible this weekend and early next week with dry conditions prevailing.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt