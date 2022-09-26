Frost, freeze chances through midweek followed by a warmup

The Coulee Region experienced a mix of clouds and sun today due to a trough over the eastern United States. Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s, with gusty northerly winds.
Tonight will bring mostly clear skies and lows in the 30s and 40s.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for Jackson and Monroe counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Sensitive vegetation may be impacted by readings in the lower 30s.
On Tuesday, a high pressure system will build overhead, bringing with it lots of sunshine and below-average temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Expect clear skies and lows in the 20s and 30s for Tuesday night. This will cause widespread frost on Wednesday morning, with our northeastern counties perhaps experiencing a freeze. Patchy fog is another possibility for Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will rise throughout the week, with 70s possible on Friday through early next week with dry conditions prevailing.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt