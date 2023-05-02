Frost possible tonight mainly outside of Mississippi River Valley before temps warm up quickly later this week

Mississippi River levels continue to slowly decrease across the Coulee Region as all except for the Alma gauge report the level as in the minor to moderate flood stages, down from moderate to major last week.
La Crosse's gauge dropped 4 inches in the past 24 hours and was down to 13.7' as of 3:15pm. Temperatures will be chilly tonight as the wind gets lighter and the clouds clear out.
La Crosse's forecast low of 36 is on the edge where frost is possible, but areas outside of the Mississippi River Valley have a better chance for some patchy frost, especially where the wind can get completely calm.
That remains possible despite temperatures warming into the mid 50s to low 60s this afternoon, with warmest temps in the Mississippi and Wisconsin River Valleys. That decrease in wind is welcome, too, as gusts topped out in the 30s again across the Coulee Region.
Even where the wind doesn't get calm by tomorrow morning, the wind will drop below 10 mph for most. After this afternoon's clouds clear out tonight and we have that cold start tomorrow, temps will begin to warm up with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon. Highs will push towards the mid 60s tomorrow before climbing towards the 70s tomorrow!
A weak cold front tomorrow evening could bring a few isolated showers or maybe even a thunderstorm to the area, but it won't be widespread rain or add up to too much.
That is how typical spring rain chances go, and there are more of these short-lived hit or miss chances through the weekend and into early next week as temps warm to above average with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.
There could be a round or two with downpours and rain accumulation, but that will be the exception to this weather pattern that brings just slight chances for rain and maybe a storm or two each day Thursday evening through at least next Tuesday.