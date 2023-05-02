Frost possible tonight mainly outside of Mississippi River Valley before temps warm up quickly later this week

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
will continue to slowly fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/27/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Frost possible tonight mainly outside of Mississippi River Valley before temps warm up quickly later this week

Temps will warm quickly after one more colder night. Rain chances also return to the forecast later this week.

Mississippi River levels continue to slowly decrease across the Coulee Region as all except for the Alma gauge report the level as in the minor to moderate flood stages, down from moderate to major last week.

La Crosse's gauge dropped 4 inches in the past 24 hours and was down to 13.7' as of 3:15pm. Temperatures will be chilly tonight as the wind gets lighter and the clouds clear out.

La Crosse's forecast low of 36 is on the edge where frost is possible, but areas outside of the Mississippi River Valley have a better chance for some patchy frost, especially where the wind can get completely calm.

That remains possible despite temperatures warming into the mid 50s to low 60s this afternoon, with warmest temps in the Mississippi and Wisconsin River Valleys. That decrease in wind is welcome, too, as gusts topped out in the 30s again across the Coulee Region.

Even where the wind doesn't get calm by tomorrow morning, the wind will drop below 10 mph for most. After this afternoon's clouds clear out tonight and we have that cold start tomorrow, temps will begin to warm up with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon. Highs will push towards the mid 60s tomorrow before climbing towards the 70s tomorrow!

A weak cold front tomorrow evening could bring a few isolated showers or maybe even a thunderstorm to the area, but it won't be widespread rain or add up to too much.

That is how typical spring rain chances go, and there are more of these short-lived hit or miss chances through the weekend and into early next week as temps warm to above average with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

There could be a round or two with downpours and rain accumulation, but that will be the exception to this weather pattern that brings just slight chances for rain and maybe a storm or two each day Thursday evening through at least next Tuesday. 

