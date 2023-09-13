 Skip to main content
Frost tonight for some...

  • Updated
The Coulee Region will be clear and chilly tonight.

Today's weather...

Cooler than normal weather continued today. Highs were in the 60s, and clouds in the morning have become mostly sunny for the afternoon. High pressure will dominate the scene for tonight and Thursday.

Highs Today xo.png

Patchy frost tonight...

High pressure will settle into the region for later tonight and then through Thursday, so we should get more sunshine through the period. Look for patchy frost for the most cold prone areas north and east of the La Crosse vicinity for tonight, but temperatures will warm for tomorrow night, and rain will be possible for Friday into Saturday.

7 Day Rain Graph xo.png
Weekend Planner xo.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo.png

Medium range weather...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into later September.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

