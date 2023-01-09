 Skip to main content
Generally cloudy this week.

La Crosse area forecast

Pleasant weekend…

It was a quiet weekend and start to the work week. Highs today were in the above normal 30s with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (58).png
Highs Today xo (96).png

Fog develops tonight…

Fog is expected around the area tonight and will last into Tuesday morning. Be careful if you run into reduced visibility.

Cloudy week ahead…

Generally cloudy conditions will occur this week, though some sunshine will occur from time to time.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-09T153648.513.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected well into January.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (78).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

