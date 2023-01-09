Generally cloudy this week.

Pleasant weekend…
It was a quiet weekend and start to the work week. Highs today were in the above normal 30s with mostly cloudy skies overhead.
Fog develops tonight…
Fog is expected around the area tonight and will last into Tuesday morning. Be careful if you run into reduced visibility.
Cloudy week ahead…
Generally cloudy conditions will occur this week, though some sunshine will occur from time to time.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected well into January.
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden