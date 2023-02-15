Gloomy, breezy and cooler Wednesday, snow chances return Thursday

The low-pressure system that brought La Crosse just over a quarter inch of rain is continuing to track out of the area on our Wednesday morning. Some impacts from that system will linger around though!
Impacts include gusty winds, decreasing temps and a cloudy sky. Winds could reach toward 30-35mph. Roads that are wet could see slippery road conditions if temps fall below freezing. Highs will be in the 30s on Wednesday and will continuously decrease throughout the day.
Lows dip toward the low 20s overnight Wednesday under another cloudy sky. Snow works its way in late for early Thursday morning.
Snow showers look to enter the Coulee Region just after midnight tonight. Snow showers will give the highest impacts to areas south of La Crosse. Snow will end as we make our way into the afternoon Thursday.
Just like last week's snow chance, there is a steep snowfall gradient. A bulk of snowfall looks to fall into the southern portions of the Coulee Region and even further south. As of Wednesday morning, most of the area will see 0-2" of snow, but higher snow totals near 2-4" can't be ruled out toward our southern counties like Crawford and Richland. Those areas could possibly see Winter Weather Advisories.
Highs on Thursday will also stay cool, only in the upper 20s.
Friday will stay cool, but sunshine will return into the forecast.
A few more clouds and calmer weather will arrive over the weekend.