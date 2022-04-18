Gloomy Monday: Rain, snow, wind impact the Coulee Region

Gloomy Monday
A low pressure system will deliver rain and snow to the Coulee Region today. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees.
Cold, grassy areas, mainly east of the Mississippi River, may see minor accumulations of up to an inch of snow.
Winds will pick up on the backside of the low pressure, with gusts of up to 35 mph possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening.
Expect clearing skies after midnight with temperatures dipping into the 20s.
Terrific Tuesday
There will be a nice break from the active weather on Tuesday as temperatures warm into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
Wet Wednesday
A low pressure will deliver widespread rainfall on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Up to half an inch of rain is possible. Breezy winds will return as a cold front sweeps through the region.
Nice Thursday
High pressure will build in, providing for a nice day on Thursday with highs in the 60s.
Stormy Friday, Saturday
A warm front will trigger showers and thunderstorms on Friday. A cold front will sweep through the region on Saturday, providing more showers and thunderstorms.
Warming trend
Temperatures will be on the rebound heading into next weekend, with highs in the 70s on Saturday.