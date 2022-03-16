Gloomy St. Patrick's Day on tap for the Coulee Region

Wrapping up a spring-like Wednesday
It was a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Southwesterly winds increased in speed ahead of an approaching cold front, gusting up to 30 mph at times.
Expect the winds to decrease in strength as we head into the night. We will have an increase in cloud cover overnight with temperatures dropping into the 30s.
Gloomy St. Patrick's Day
There is a slight chance of rain on St. Patrick's Day ahead of a developing low-pressure system.
Rain/snow on Friday
As the system slides to our east Friday, rain and snow could clip our southern counties.
Beautiful weekend
Expect nice weather as we enter the upcoming weekend, just in time for the official start of spring on Sunday.
Active next week
A wet start to next week is expected, with rain pushing into the coulee region on Monday and Tuesday. Snow will start to mix in Tuesday night lingering into Wednesday.