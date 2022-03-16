 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gloomy St. Patrick's Day on tap for the Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0

Wrapping up a spring-like Wednesday

It was a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures in the 60s and 70s. 

Southwesterly winds increased in speed ahead of an approaching cold front, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Expect the winds to decrease in strength as we head into the night. We will have an increase in cloud cover overnight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. 

Gloomy St. Patrick's Day

There is a slight chance of rain on St. Patrick's Day ahead of a developing low-pressure system.

Rain/snow on Friday

As the system slides to our east Friday, rain and snow could clip our southern counties.

Beautiful weekend

Expect nice weather as we enter the upcoming weekend, just in time for the official start of spring on Sunday.

Active next week

A wet start to next week is expected, with rain pushing into the coulee region on Monday and Tuesday. Snow will start to mix in Tuesday night lingering into Wednesday. 

Tags

Recommended for you