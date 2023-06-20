 Skip to main content
Grab the SPF, it's another hot and sunny day

  • Updated
Here is your Tuesday weather forecast.
Temperature Trend.png

Keeping with the warming trend, Tuesday is set to be warmer than Monday. Clear, sunny skies can be expected for your Tuesday with a high of 90. 

There is a very high chance of burning with the UV index at 9. Sunburns can happen within 15-25 minutes. If you're headed outside for long periods of time, be sure to bring something to provide cover from the sun, a lot of water and sunscreen. 

Beach Forecast Today.png

Tuesday night, you can expect mostly clear skies with a low of 62 degrees and a light breeze. 

Wednesday will be another hot one! Highs are expected to reach 91 with clear skies throughout the morning. A few stray clouds may find their way into the area during the mid-afternoon hours. Clear skies are expected going into the overnight with a low of 65. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus AM 2018 (1).png

The warming trend continues through the tail end of the week. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 90s. 

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 93. There are chances of some rain in the afternoon going into the evening. 

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018 (1).png

Sunday and Monday will bring slightly cooler highs in the mid to upper 80s. Both days are expected to be mostly sunny with a moderate chance of showers and storms. 

