Grab the sunscreen! More comfy temps and sunshine to start the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Beach Forecast Today.png

Did you enjoy the weekend? I hope so, because more of that is on the way as we start the new week.

You can expect highs in the low 80s along with a mostly sunny sky for your Monday. High pressure will keep us calm and sunny.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Monday night stays calm under a mostly clear sky and lows reaching the low 60s.

Muggy Meter Warren.png

A warming trend begins Tuesday as highs press into the mid 80s. Clouds will also increase for a partly cloudy sky.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Into Wednesday, unsettled weather returns. Slight chances of showers will squeeze their way back into the area with more highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday doesn't look too bad with highs in the upper 80s to possibly the low 90s.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

Our next chances of rain come to the forecast by late Friday. A few more rain chances follow through our weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

