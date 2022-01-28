 Skip to main content
Gradual improvement through the last few days of January

  • 0

After a quick rebound above average yesterday, the temperatures have fallen back towards zero. Areas of sunshine will be around for most of the day as temperatures will climb back within the teens.

Dog Walking Forecast (3).png

Quiet weekend...

The weekend will bring in more cloud cover as temperatures make improvements. High temperatures will be within the mid-20s. Winds on Saturday may gust up to 20 mph from the south to help with the warming. For the most part, the weekend will be quiet.

Heating Forecast (2).png

Next week...

Temperatures will take a step up for the last day of the month with highs in the 30s. A cold front will bring a slight chance for snow showers Tuesday morning. High temperatures will grasp the 30s early on Tuesday before the cold weather starts to fill in.

ECMWF 850 Temp Bands Miller Hyatt (3).png

Temperatures are back below average for the middle of next week. Attention will be put on watching isolated precipitation chances as well.

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device. 

