...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 315 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.1 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gradually increasing temps with sunshine through the middle of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Grilling Forecast.png

If you liked Monday, then you'll enjoy Tuesday's forecast! A key difference between those days will be more sunshine and slightly warmer highs on Tuesday.

Highs will be in the upper 50s on Tuesday with some portions of the region reaching the low 60s depending how much sunshine we see. Winds will still be gusty out of the northwest.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Tuesday night will bring a few clouds before departing into Wednesday. Lows will be near 35.

Wednesday will bring us more sunshine across the Coulee Region. Highs will be in the mid 60s by Wednesday. You can also expect Wednesday to bring us another mostly sunny sky.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Thursday even looks to bring us another good day with sunshine to start. Highs will be warmer in the mid 70s.

Late Thursday we will see a few slight chances of showers and few rumbles of thunder working their way into the forecast. No severe weather is expected at this time for Thursday. Rainfall could reach toward 1/4" on Thursday.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

More showers will be possible on Friday with seasonable highs in the upper 60s. The same weather pattern teeter-totters through the back half of the weekend and into early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

