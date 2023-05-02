Gradually increasing temps with sunshine through the middle of the week

If you liked Monday, then you'll enjoy Tuesday's forecast! A key difference between those days will be more sunshine and slightly warmer highs on Tuesday.
Highs will be in the upper 50s on Tuesday with some portions of the region reaching the low 60s depending how much sunshine we see. Winds will still be gusty out of the northwest.
Tuesday night will bring a few clouds before departing into Wednesday. Lows will be near 35.
Wednesday will bring us more sunshine across the Coulee Region. Highs will be in the mid 60s by Wednesday. You can also expect Wednesday to bring us another mostly sunny sky.
Thursday even looks to bring us another good day with sunshine to start. Highs will be warmer in the mid 70s.
Late Thursday we will see a few slight chances of showers and few rumbles of thunder working their way into the forecast. No severe weather is expected at this time for Thursday. Rainfall could reach toward 1/4" on Thursday.
More showers will be possible on Friday with seasonable highs in the upper 60s. The same weather pattern teeter-totters through the back half of the weekend and into early next week.