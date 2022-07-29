 Skip to main content
Great weekend...

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday sunshine…

The end of the week brought pleasant summer weather. We had partly cloudy skies and temperatures were mostly in the 70s.

Highs Today xo (33).png

A nice stretch of weather...

Quiet weather will dominate the Coulee Region weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s. We will see plenty of sunshine.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (43).png

No rain early next week…

There is very little chance of light showers for the next 7 days. We will keep an eye on the Tuesday evening and early Wednesday forecast.

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first weeks of August.

8-14 Day xo (17).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

