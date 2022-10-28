 Skip to main content
Halloweekend gives us one treat of a forecast

  • Updated
Thursday gave most an overcast sky with highs in the mid to upper 50s and a few sprinkles to our northwest.

Some clouds will linger to start our Friday but once they clear as late as 10a.m. We can expect sunshine to make a strong recovery. Highs will return into the 60s on Friday!

Friday night will be mostly clear with light southerly winds. With the light winds and clear skies, we will see lows creeping down toward the upper 30s.

More sunshine spills into our Saturday for an absolutely gorgeous first half of our Halloween weekend.

Not much changes temperature wise through the rest of the weekend, however, we will see a few more clouds on Sunday. You can expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs near 64 to wrap up the weekend.

Sunshine returns on Halloween where we can look at some of our warmest and coolest Halloweens on record. We even saw a little over 2" of snow on Halloween in 1926.

November even starts off nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s and more dry weather. Rain possibly returns toward next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

