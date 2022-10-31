 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy Halloween! Ghosts and ghouls will fly easy with clear skies on the spookiest night of the year

  • Updated
  • 0

Conditions are not so spooky after all with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.
2013_Halloween.png

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins have nothing to worry about heading into Halloween. It's going to be phenomenal with sunshine and highs reaching the mid 60s.

Though it may be the spookiest day of the year, the weather won't be scary at all with very calm conditions.

Trick or Treat - Social Distance.png

Ahead of Monday's sunshine and warm highs, we will see some patchy fog in river valleys and low-lying areas. Visibility for those spots can be as low as 1/4 mile at times so take your time if you are commuting to work Monday morning.

Halloween night will bring more clear skies and light winds that will lead to lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Holiday Extremes La Crosse.png

Looking back at past Halloweens again, we have seen 2.4" of snow on our snowiest Halloween recorded in 1926. Though we've seen snow before on Halloween, none is in this forecast.

More sunshine will continue into the first few days of November. Tuesday will bring sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Gusty winds will enter the forecast late on Wednesday with more sunshine and even warmer highs in the low 70s.

If you like the sunshine, you won't like the back half of the work week. Much needed rain makes yet another return to the forecast late on Thursday.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Chances of showers will linger around through much of the weekend with highs cooling back into the 50s. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder possible late Thursday.

Rainfall totals are a bit too early to tell, but those numbers could be around 1" from Thursday through the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you