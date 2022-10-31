Happy Halloween! Ghosts and ghouls will fly easy with clear skies on the spookiest night of the year

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins have nothing to worry about heading into Halloween. It's going to be phenomenal with sunshine and highs reaching the mid 60s.
Though it may be the spookiest day of the year, the weather won't be scary at all with very calm conditions.
Ahead of Monday's sunshine and warm highs, we will see some patchy fog in river valleys and low-lying areas. Visibility for those spots can be as low as 1/4 mile at times so take your time if you are commuting to work Monday morning.
Halloween night will bring more clear skies and light winds that will lead to lows dropping into the upper 30s.
Looking back at past Halloweens again, we have seen 2.4" of snow on our snowiest Halloween recorded in 1926. Though we've seen snow before on Halloween, none is in this forecast.
More sunshine will continue into the first few days of November. Tuesday will bring sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
Gusty winds will enter the forecast late on Wednesday with more sunshine and even warmer highs in the low 70s.
If you like the sunshine, you won't like the back half of the work week. Much needed rain makes yet another return to the forecast late on Thursday.
Chances of showers will linger around through much of the weekend with highs cooling back into the 50s. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder possible late Thursday.
Rainfall totals are a bit too early to tell, but those numbers could be around 1" from Thursday through the weekend.