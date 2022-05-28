 Skip to main content
Heat and humidity building; continued chances of showers and thunderstorms

This morning, as we began the holiday weekend, a warm front delivered isolated showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the 70s and 80s were ushered in by breezy southerly winds.

DMA - Precip Today.png
DMA - Highs Today.png

Tonight's weather will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will reach the 80s under mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, making for a warm, windy, and humid day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible early, primarily west of the Mississippi River. Lows in the 70s are expected Sunday night, with mostly cloudy skies. Most of the region will stay dry Sunday night, but there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm west of the Mississippi River which could become strong to severe. 

Day Planner - 6x PM Midnight-3 PM.png
Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 2.png
2019 Memorial Day Forecast.png

Memorial Day will be hot, humid, and breezy, with highs approaching 90 degrees and mostly cloudy to sunny skies. Early in the day, there's a risk of a stray shower or thunderstorm north of I-90. If you plan on spending time outside, remember to drink plenty of water and use sunscreen.

Muggy Meter Warren.png

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Monday night, with a few becoming strong to severe. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible during this round. We will continue to keep an eye on the trends.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 3.png
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Temperatures will remain above average in the 80s on Tuesday. A cooling trend is forecast for the remainder of the week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

