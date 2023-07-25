Heat and humidity building.

Warmer weather coming…
Highs were in the 80s and lower 90s, but more warming is expected to develop over the next several days, Highs are expected to climb into the lower and middle 90s, and heat index values will top 100 degrees, especially on Thursday. Clouds may keep Wednesday highs down a bit.
Chances of t-showers...
A weak disturbance is expected to roam the skies for later tonight, and scattered showers and t-showers are expected into Wednesday morning. A few of those could be heavy. Temperatures will be warming as we head into the next couple of days. More chances for much needed moisture are possible later this week and the weekend.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern part of the nation for the first week of August.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden