Heat and humidity making for storm chances through the week

As we head into our 4 day work week, more sunshine will start our Tuesday!

So far, Tuesday is looking like another hot and humid one. Highs will be in the low 90s and sunshine will start ahead of increasing clouds into the afternoon and a few slight chances of rain later in the day.

Dewpoint temperatures will begin rising on Tuesday making it feel humid into the rest of our week.

Tuesday night brings a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 60s. Most slight chances of showers or storms will hold off until Wednesday.

Even on Wednesday there is a low confidence for rain and storm chances. Slight chances of showers will carry us through the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Low chances of showers and storms will continue to last through the rest of our week. One thing you can count on will be our warm temperatures and highs dewpoint temps.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

