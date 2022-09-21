Heat and humidity plummet for a fall forecast

Tuesday left us with very warm temperatures and a good bit of sunshine as highs reached the upper 80s. Some areas in Trempealeau and Jackson Counties even saw some strong storms late.
Big changes arrive as we enter Wednesday. Wednesday is starting warm and humid, but northerly winds following a cold front will push those temps down throughout the morning hours. Wind gusts could even reach 25mph at times.
You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s on Wednesday. We could even see a few spotty rain chances into our late morning/afternoon, but with our dry air, we may not even see a drop. Rainfall totals will be 0-0.10".
Wednesday night will clear up which will make for chilly lows in the mid 40s.
Sunshine makes its way into our Thursday as temps stay cool in the mid 60s. Thursday also makes out Autumnal Equinox.
As we wrap up the week we will see rain returning on Friday with highs in the low 60s. The day will start off dry before a moderate chance of showers makes way into the afternoon. Showers will stick around into early Saturday.
After showers clear early Saturday, we will see drier weather with temps in the low 70s.
Sunday brings a few slight chances of rain in the afternoon, but sunshine returns for early next week.