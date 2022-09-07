Heat and humidity return as our dry stretch continues

Tuesday brought us a few clouds early before seeing sunshine into the afternoon. Wednesday will bring us a very similar start with a few passing clouds and even patchy dense fog.
Patchy dense fog will be around until 8-10a.m. Wednesday. Before then, we can expect visibility to drop to 1/4 of a mile or less at times, so drive safe and take your time on your Wednesday commute.
A few clouds will linger after fog disappears, but we will see sunshine return heading into the afternoon, just like we did on Tuesday.
Expect Wednesday to bring sunshine and highs near 85°.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with lows dropping toward 63. Winds will begin to increase which will make it difficult for fog to form.
Thursday bring another great day in the forecast. In fact, the next few days would be perfect to get your vehicle washed. Highs will me in the mid 80s with a sunny sky.
Friday will start with a bit of sunshine before clouds and rain return. Temps will be cooler in the low 80s.
Friday night brings our next moderate chance of rainfall. It's still early to pinpoint how much rainfall the weekend brings, but early numbers are around 1/2"-1" through the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday bring two more moderate chances of rainfall as temps continue to decrease into the upper 60s through the weekend.