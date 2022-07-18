Heat and humidity take over the work week with a few isolated storm chances

Sunday left us with a beautiful end to the work week with some sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.
Heading into the work week, you can expect nearly the same. Monday will bring a sunny sky with highs reaching the mid 90s. Heat Index Values can even reach the triple digits and hit 102° at times, so stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen when heading out. If you work outdoors, taking frequent breaks in a cool, shaded area will be a good idea.
You can get the ice cream out today as well, but we will see plenty of melting since temps will be in the 90s.
Monday night will bring increasing clouds and warm temps in the low 70s.
Tuesday brings a slight chance of showers in the morning and another quick round in the afternoon. The chance of showers in the morning is looking more likely, but the evening wave looks less likely. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Rainfall totals will be 0 to 1/4". The second wave will be moving along a cold front. If storms form, some can become strong to severe. Wind and hail would be our main threats.
That cold front will push temperatures back into more comfortable highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday. Wednesday will bring a dose of sunshine before another slight chance of showers swings by in the afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from 0 to 1/4".
Thursday will bring our next day with minimal rain chances and plenty of sunshine. Highs will rise back up into the 90s.
Small rain chances are possible Friday afternoon. The weekend brings our next biggest shots of rain.