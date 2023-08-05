Heat and humidity will lessen this weekend.

A few showers…
A few light showers broke out Friday afternoon, otherwise high heat and humidity dominated. Upper 80s to near 90 degrees were the highs around the area to end the week.
Next rain chances…
A low-pressure system will come together to give us another chance of rain for today and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the second week of August.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden