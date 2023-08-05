 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heat and humidity will lessen this weekend.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will get some relief from high heat and humidity.

A few showers…

A few light showers broke out Friday afternoon, otherwise high heat and humidity dominated. Upper 80s to near 90 degrees were the highs around the area to end the week.

Highs Today xo - 2023-08-04T151056.317.png

Next rain chances…

A low-pressure system will come together to give us another chance of rain for today and Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-04T151051.917.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the second week of August.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-04T151053.808.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you