Heat and humidity

Temperatures are trending up once again...
We will see 80s with an increase of humidity. These two factors will mean a threat of heavier t-storms this afternoon and Thursday afternoon and into Friday evening. Large hail would be the biggest threat with these storms. There should be plenty of dry hours throughout the next few days, but keep an eye on the sky.
Medium Range Outlook...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first several days of July. There seems to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden