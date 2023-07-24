 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Heat continues to build

The Coulee Region will see highs in the 90s.

Warmer weather coming…

Highs were in the 80s, but even more warming is expected to develop over the next several days, Highs are expected to climb into the middle and possibly upper 90s, and heat index values will top 100 degrees.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-07-24T153621.166.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-07-24T153626.328.png

Chances of showers...

A weak disturbance is expected to roam the skies for Monday, and scattered showers and t-showers are expected. Temperatures will be warming as we head into the next couple of days. More chances for much needed moisture are possible later this week and over the weekend.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-07-24T153618.925.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern part of the nation for the first week of August.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-24T153623.745.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

