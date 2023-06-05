 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special Coverage:

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 8 AM CDT Monday.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.

In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest, while highest concentrations are expected near north
central and northeast Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River
Valley. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion,
while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Heat, haze and a few rain chances in the mix to start the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Car Wash Forecast.png

You read the title right! It is going to be an action-packed start to the new week!

WXOW 2023 Earth Design.png

While we will start off with some reduced visibility from Canada wildfire smoke, we are quite comfortable to start. We will see highs meet the upper 80s and low 90s across the region on Monday. Along with the warmth, slight chances of showers and storms will more into our late morning to early afternoon.

Air Quality Index Chart.png

While it is very hazy Monday morning, air quality is set to improve around 9am when Air Quality Alerts expire. The haze is from Canadian wildfire smoke making it at or near the surface.

Into the overnight hours, you can expect a few more slight chances of showers and storms. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF.png

Tuesday brings a similar forecast to Monday. A key difference is that it will be a lot cooler on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s with a few more slight chances of showers and storms.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Drier weather returns Wednesday and Thursday, both with a mostly sunny sky.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

As we head into the weekend, we have good news! We'', good news if you've been wanting some rain showers. Our next best chances for rain return Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you