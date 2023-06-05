Heat, haze and a few rain chances in the mix to start the week

You read the title right! It is going to be an action-packed start to the new week!
While we will start off with some reduced visibility from Canada wildfire smoke, we are quite comfortable to start. We will see highs meet the upper 80s and low 90s across the region on Monday. Along with the warmth, slight chances of showers and storms will more into our late morning to early afternoon.
While it is very hazy Monday morning, air quality is set to improve around 9am when Air Quality Alerts expire. The haze is from Canadian wildfire smoke making it at or near the surface.
Into the overnight hours, you can expect a few more slight chances of showers and storms. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
Tuesday brings a similar forecast to Monday. A key difference is that it will be a lot cooler on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s with a few more slight chances of showers and storms.
Drier weather returns Wednesday and Thursday, both with a mostly sunny sky.
As we head into the weekend, we have good news! We'', good news if you've been wanting some rain showers. Our next best chances for rain return Friday and Saturday this weekend.