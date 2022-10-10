Heat, humidity and thunderstorms ahead of another midweek cool down

Temps over the weekend got into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday with a good bit of sunshine. More sunshine is headed our way as we get into our second week of October.
You can expect a sunny sky with highs reaching the low 70s on Monday. Light southerly winds will help us warm up even into Tuesday.
More sunshine will spill into Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 70s. It won't feel too humid with dewpoints in the 60s, but these temperatures could drive some storms into the Coulee Region during the overnight hours. This will also usher in cold air from the north with gusty winds through Thursday.
Timing looks like 10p.m. for when storms enter the Coulee Region. Storms will make way toward La Crosse around 11p.m. Tuesday.
There is a level 1 risk for strong to severe storms on Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, but most strong storms will be to our west and weaken as we lose heat into the overnight hours. If storms do turn severe, we can expect hail and strong winds to be our main threats.
Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/4" for La Crosse, but other areas in the Region could see isolated totals up to 1" through Wednesday.
A few showers will linger into Wednesday. Otherwise, you can expect temps to drop into the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
We will still see gusty winds on Thursday while staying dry with chilly highs in the upper 40s and under another partly cloudy sky.
We will stay dry for most of the week ahead of a few overnight rain chances through the weekend.