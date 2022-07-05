Heat, humidity to lead to showers, thunderstorms

It's a foggy morning across the Coulee Region, with many spots seeing visibility of less than 1/4 of a mile. Expect the fog to clear later this morning.
We will have a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures soar into the 90s. Add the high dewpoints and feels-like temperatures will be near 100 to 105 degrees, mainly south of I-90 where there are heat advisories in effect.
There is a slight chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm south of I-90 tonight. A majority of the precipitation will arrive after midnight as a complex of showers and thunderstorms approaches the region. Areas south of I-90 could face the threat of severe weather with potential impacts including heavy rainfall, lightning, damaging winds, and large hail.
Showers and thunderstorms linger into the early afternoon, with clearing skies by the evening.
There is a chance of a few showers on Thursday morning. A nice break from the active weather on Friday and Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the 80s.
A return of showers and storms Saturday night through early next week.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt