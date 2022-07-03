Heat leads to thunderstorms

Heat and humidity build...
Highs today registered in the 80s on this holiday weekend. Expect more of the same for the fourth. There will be differences, because showers and t-storms will roll across the landscape. That may keep the readings a little cooler on Monday.
Showers remain for the week...
A series of weak storms will affect this week, so more chances of stormy weather will pop up. Don’t expect all day rainfall, but the threat of storms will be there, so keep an eye on the forecast.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last through much of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great holiday!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden