 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, and Richland.


The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.


Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.
Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the surface
originating from the Quebec Province. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide,
with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated
basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.


For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Heat to end the week.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region continues to be hot.

More heat for the region.…

Highs have been in the 80s to lower 90s. Partly sunny skies have dominated, and humidity has increased. This will be the trend until Sunday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-06-23T143134.276.png
Todays highs xo (36).png

Dry this week...

Expect hot and dry conditions for the end to the work week. Humidity levels will make things more uncomfortable through the period.

Rain chances…

Another low pressure system will move through the region Saturday and Sunday. Scattered heavy t-storms will be possible.

Furturecast Saturday eve xo.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-06-23T143139.893.png

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first few days of July. There seems to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-06-23T143138.105.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you