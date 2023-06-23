Heat to end the week.

More heat for the region.…
Highs have been in the 80s to lower 90s. Partly sunny skies have dominated, and humidity has increased. This will be the trend until Sunday.
Dry this week...
Expect hot and dry conditions for the end to the work week. Humidity levels will make things more uncomfortable through the period.
Rain chances…
Another low pressure system will move through the region Saturday and Sunday. Scattered heavy t-storms will be possible.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first few days of July. There seems to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden