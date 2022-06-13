Heavy rain and heat

Warmer weather around the corner...
A storm system is moving through the region bringing showers and t-storms, some with heavy rain and flash flooding. Totals have exceeded 2 inches.
Allergy symptoms will drop tomorrow...
Rain showers in the area will mean a temporary drop in the pollen counts, but the trend will rise for the rest of the week. Grass pollen will peak this coming week.
Showers return for the week...
The next threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances Tuesday night through Wednesday. High heat will also develop. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Tuesday.
Medium range trends…
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the a look at the latest June outlooks.
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden