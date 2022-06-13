 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Tuesday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heavy rain and heat

Warmer weather around the corner...

A storm system is moving through the region bringing showers and t-storms, some with heavy rain and flash flooding. Totals have exceeded 2 inches.

Allergy symptoms will drop tomorrow...

Rain showers in the area will mean a temporary drop in the pollen counts, but the trend will rise for the rest of the week. Grass pollen will peak this coming week.

Showers return for the week...

The next threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances Tuesday night through Wednesday. High heat will also develop. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Tuesday.

Medium range trends…

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the a look at the latest June outlooks.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

