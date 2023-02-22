Heavy snow and mix moves in Wednesday, travel NOT advised

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Second round of heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain arriving
from the south...

.The next wave of snow arrives from south to north this morning
and persists through the rest of today and tonight, ending from
southwest to northeast during the morning on Thursday. Strong
winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph combined with the falling snow will
lead to reduced visibilities and possibly whiteout conditions in
open areas. By the time the storm ends, an additional 8 to 12
inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to
Necedah, Wisconsin line.

Sleet and freezing rain may mix with the snow at times, with the
best potential for hazardous icing conditions being across
northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Ice amounts from a tenth
to four tenths of an inch are expected along and south of the
Highway 18 corridor through tonight. This ice brings with it the
risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to
30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
affected at times.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow, occasionally mixed with sleet and freezing
rain. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Snow overspreads the region by mid-morning and persists
through mid to late morning on Thursday. The greatest impacts
will be from midday today through tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Heavy snow and mix moves in Wednesday, travel NOT advised

  • Updated
  • 0
5 Day Travel Tracker Vertical Bars.png

Round 1 of this Winter Storm has just about wrapped up. Those snow showers left us with snow covered and slippery roads to start Wednesday. Please, be sure to give plows the space they need to do their job! Just like us meteorologists, they have a busy next couple of days!

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Wednesday morning brings the "lull" in precipitation. It's another calm before the storm situation between rounds 1 & 2.

Round 2 begins as we head into the mid to late Wednesday morning. Snow will start light and rates will increase to moderate to even heavy at times.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

The difficult thing to forecast will be how much sleet/freezing rain will try and mix their way in. If we see more sleet and snow mixing in, snowfall totals will damper quite a bit, so you'll want to monitor the forecast very closely on Wednesday and Thursday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danbacktosnow.png

Winter Storm Warnings become valid at 6am Wednesday through noon on Thursday. Those areas can expect heavy snow, low visibility and very dangerous travel. A wintry mix can't be ruled out either, the biggest chance for sleet or freezing rain will be mainly south of I-90. Because of those higher chances, areas just south of the region have Ice Storm Warnings. Whether we get more wintry mix or snow, travel impacts will be near the same.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Moderate to heavy snow will continue through much of Wednesday and overnight. If we get heavy snow/mix totals, some roads could very well be closed. Downed power lines or downed branches and trees cannot be ruled out either with gusty winds increasing. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Lows will still be in the 20s overnight on Wednesday with more snow showers or mix possible. Widespread snow showers begin tapering off into Thursday afternoon when Winter Storm Warnings expire. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 20s. We will still see very dangerous road conditions on Thursday morning, travel will not be advised.

Totals from Wednesday through Thursday will be highest northwest of La Crosse. Highest totals in those areas could be 8-12" with isolated 14"+. Along I-90 could see 6-10" and areas further south will see lesser totals.

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - NAM 20km.png

Friday will get very chilly with morning lows in the negatives and highs in the teens, but most of the day looks dry! A few light snow showers or flurries return late Friday.

The weekend brings drier and warmer weather!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea?

