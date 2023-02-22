Heavy snow and mix moves in Wednesday, travel NOT advised

Round 1 of this Winter Storm has just about wrapped up. Those snow showers left us with snow covered and slippery roads to start Wednesday. Please, be sure to give plows the space they need to do their job! Just like us meteorologists, they have a busy next couple of days!
Wednesday morning brings the "lull" in precipitation. It's another calm before the storm situation between rounds 1 & 2.
Round 2 begins as we head into the mid to late Wednesday morning. Snow will start light and rates will increase to moderate to even heavy at times.
The difficult thing to forecast will be how much sleet/freezing rain will try and mix their way in. If we see more sleet and snow mixing in, snowfall totals will damper quite a bit, so you'll want to monitor the forecast very closely on Wednesday and Thursday.
Winter Storm Warnings become valid at 6am Wednesday through noon on Thursday. Those areas can expect heavy snow, low visibility and very dangerous travel. A wintry mix can't be ruled out either, the biggest chance for sleet or freezing rain will be mainly south of I-90. Because of those higher chances, areas just south of the region have Ice Storm Warnings. Whether we get more wintry mix or snow, travel impacts will be near the same.
Moderate to heavy snow will continue through much of Wednesday and overnight. If we get heavy snow/mix totals, some roads could very well be closed. Downed power lines or downed branches and trees cannot be ruled out either with gusty winds increasing. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s.
Lows will still be in the 20s overnight on Wednesday with more snow showers or mix possible. Widespread snow showers begin tapering off into Thursday afternoon when Winter Storm Warnings expire. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 20s. We will still see very dangerous road conditions on Thursday morning, travel will not be advised.
Totals from Wednesday through Thursday will be highest northwest of La Crosse. Highest totals in those areas could be 8-12" with isolated 14"+. Along I-90 could see 6-10" and areas further south will see lesser totals.
Friday will get very chilly with morning lows in the negatives and highs in the teens, but most of the day looks dry! A few light snow showers or flurries return late Friday.
The weekend brings drier and warmer weather!