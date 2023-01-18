 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very
late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then
continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and
afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between
1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the
overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with
a glaze of ice accumulations possible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Heavy snow, low visibility and dangerous travel all to come Wednesday night and into Thursday

  Updated
  • 0
As you may now, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued all across the region. There are even a few Winter Weather Advisories too.

Wabasha, Winona, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe Counties have Winter Storm Warnings that start at 9pm Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.
 
Allamakee, Winneshiek, Fillmore, Houston, and Vernon Counties have Winter Storm Warnings that start at 6pm Wednesday through 12pm Thursday.
 
Crawford and Richland Counties have Winter Weather Advisories that start at 6pm Wednesday through 12pm Thursday.

Wednesday will start calm and cloudy with highs eventually reaching the mid 30s. As temps begin decreasing, snow chances begin increasing.

Snow looks to start toward 6pm Wednesday. More snow will continue overnight where we could see heavy rates of 1-2" per hour. This will rapidly reduce visibility and deteriorate roads late Wednesday and early Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 20s.

More snow will be in the forecast on Thursday as highs make way toward 33°. Please, give the plows the space they need to do their job and be patient! This will be a mess to clean up on Thursday. Snowfall finally starts tapering off Thursday afternoon and evening.

Snowfall totals so far are looking toward 5-8" west of the Mississippi and in areas along and north of I-90. Some totals could exceed 8" where we see a heavier band of snow setting up. Areas a bit further southeast of La Cross could see more toward 4-7". The heavier snowfall band looks to go through La Crosse and even a little further up north toward Eau Claire. This forecast can still develop minor changes.

Friday looks to be a dry, yet cool day with highs reaching the upper 20s.
 
Saturday looks to bring another calm day with highs in the upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. We could see a slight chance of snow overnight Saturday, but most of this slight chance clips our south. Not much is expected Saturday night at this time.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

