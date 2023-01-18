Heavy snow, low visibility and dangerous travel all to come Wednesday night and into Thursday

As you may now, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued all across the region. There are even a few Winter Weather Advisories too.
Wednesday will start calm and cloudy with highs eventually reaching the mid 30s. As temps begin decreasing, snow chances begin increasing.
Snow looks to start toward 6pm Wednesday. More snow will continue overnight where we could see heavy rates of 1-2" per hour. This will rapidly reduce visibility and deteriorate roads late Wednesday and early Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 20s.
More snow will be in the forecast on Thursday as highs make way toward 33°. Please, give the plows the space they need to do their job and be patient! This will be a mess to clean up on Thursday. Snowfall finally starts tapering off Thursday afternoon and evening.
Snowfall totals so far are looking toward 5-8" west of the Mississippi and in areas along and north of I-90. Some totals could exceed 8" where we see a heavier band of snow setting up. Areas a bit further southeast of La Cross could see more toward 4-7". The heavier snowfall band looks to go through La Crosse and even a little further up north toward Eau Claire. This forecast can still develop minor changes.