Heavy t-storms are coming

Warm weather keeps going on...
Southerly winds continue this evening, but the winds will settle down overnight. The winds will bring change and highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Readings will be cooler and near normal for next week.
Front moves closer...
The approach of a cold front will bring more clouds and a few t-showers. Some of the cells could become severe for later today and tonight, so keep an eye out for more stormy details.
Showers return for part of the 7 day outlook...
Another weather system will be responsible for more rain and storm chances by the weekend, and again for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last through the last week of July and early August..
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden