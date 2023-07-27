High heat and humidity

Dangerous heat and humidity...
Afternoon sun helped highs into the 90s and humidity is climbing. Heat Index values climbed above 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8 PM. Values will reach above 100 degrees in many places, so stay cool and hydrated.
T-storms expected to develop…
Heavy showers and t-storms are rolling to our north, but more southward development can be expected, especially north of I-90. Our highest threat will be tonight. Stay tuned and prepare for possible severe t-storms.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the first week of August.
