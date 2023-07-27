 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

High heat and humidity

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region is sweltering under 90 degree heat.

Dangerous heat and humidity...

Afternoon sun helped highs into the 90s and humidity is climbing. Heat Index values climbed above 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory will be in effect until 8 PM. Values will reach above 100 degrees in many places, so stay cool and hydrated.

Heat Advisory xo (4).png
Todays highs xo (42).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-07-27T163446.307.png

T-storms expected to develop…

Heavy showers and t-storms are rolling to our north, but more southward development can be expected, especially north of I-90. Our highest threat will be tonight. Stay tuned and prepare for possible severe t-storms.

Severe Weather Outlook xo (14).png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the first week of August.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-27T163451.559.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you