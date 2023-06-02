 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

High heat ...

The Coulee Region continues with plenty of hot air.

Sunshine dominates… 

It was another scorcher in the Coulee Region as highs reached the upper 80s and lower 90s.

 T-showers possible… 

The rain should be light and moving away relatively quickly. Occasional showers and t-storms will pop up through Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s for the next week or so. 

Medium range trends…

 A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northwestern parts of the United States through the first week of June. 

 Have a great weekend!

 -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

