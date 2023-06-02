High heat ...

Sunshine dominates…
It was another scorcher in the Coulee Region as highs reached the upper 80s and lower 90s.
T-showers possible…
The rain should be light and moving away relatively quickly. Occasional showers and t-storms will pop up through Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s for the next week or so.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northwestern parts of the United States through the first week of June.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden