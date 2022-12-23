High impact Pre-Christmas Blizzard conditions move into the region

While Thursday was another instance of "the calm before the storm," We need to remain on high alert on Friday.
Blizzard Warnings are active for counties west of the Mississippi now through 6am Saturday. Other areas in the Blizzard Warnings like La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties starting at 6am Friday through 6am Saturday.
Winter Storm Warnings for Vernon, Crawford and Richland Counties will be active through 6am Saturday.
The entire Coulee Region will see high impact weather on Friday. Wind chills will start dangerously low in the -30s and -40s which could lead to frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.
Temps struggle to warm up to highs near 1° on Friday due to those winds out of the northwest.
Winds will be between 20-30mph with gusts reaching 40mph+. This will lead to very dangerous travel conditions. Looking outside during these times, there will be little to no visibility from blowing snow creating a potential white out. These blizzard conditions will also bring winds possibly sustaining 30mph+.
A few threats these winds could pose would be sporadic power outages, frostbite, loss of loose outdoor objects, vehicle slide offs and blowing snow.
That blowing/drifting snow will move back onto roads making things slick again on Friday.
Travel is NOT advised during the warning times!! If you must travel, please pack an emergency kit with food, water, blankets, flashlight, shovel and first aid supplies. Try to keep at least 1/2 tank of gas, expect delays and be VERY cautious. There will be little to no visibility at times. You do not want to be stranded in these very cold temperatures and wind chills.
If you are staying at home, have a plan B in case of sporadic power outages. You will need a plan since temps will be so cold these next few days. Winds will be strong enough to down weaker, brittle branches and possibly onto power lines.
Friday night will still be windy with wind chills in the -20s and -30s. Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings will still be active until early Saturday. Winds will be very strong overnight. Lows will drop toward -3°.
As Warnings lift at 6am Saturday, the winds will calm down slightly. Highs will be near 7° under a partly cloudy sky.
The good news is that Christmas day continues with a partly cloudy sky, and we will have a White Christmas!!
There is even a slight chance of snow late Christmas day and into early Monday.
Temps will remain very cold over the weekend, but they will warm up toward the middle of next week.