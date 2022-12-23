 Skip to main content
...Blizzard Conditions Possible Today...

.Winds increase this morning and remain strong into tonight with
gusts of 45 to 50 mph at times. Given the fresh snow pack and
light snow today, this may be enough to produce blizzard
conditions and whiteouts, especially across southeast Minnesota,
northeast Iowa and the open area of western into north-central
Wisconsin.

Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 45 degrees
below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in
these conditions.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions, primarily in open areas and on ridge
tops. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill values of 30
to 45 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...North central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...The strongest winds and coldest wind chills will be
during the day today, with winds gradually subsiding late
tonight.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches and possibly result in sporadic power outages. The
dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

High impact Pre-Christmas Blizzard conditions move into the region

  • Updated
  • 0
Winter+Weather+Impacts+Pic+Panel-1602813364329.png

While Thursday was another instance of "the calm before the storm," We need to remain on high alert on Friday.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Blizzard Warnings are active for counties west of the Mississippi now through 6am Saturday. Other areas in the Blizzard Warnings like La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties starting at 6am Friday through 6am Saturday.

Winter Storm Warnings for Vernon, Crawford and Richland Counties will be active through 6am Saturday.

Wind Chill Forecast Graph-1607439782141.png

The entire Coulee Region will see high impact weather on Friday. Wind chills will start dangerously low in the -30s and -40s which could lead to frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

Temps struggle to warm up to highs near 1° on Friday due to those winds out of the northwest.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Winds will be between 20-30mph with gusts reaching 40mph+. This will lead to very dangerous travel conditions. Looking outside during these times, there will be little to no visibility from blowing snow creating a potential white out. These blizzard conditions will also bring winds possibly sustaining 30mph+.

A few threats these winds could pose would be sporadic power outages, frostbite, loss of loose outdoor objects, vehicle slide offs and blowing snow.

That blowing/drifting snow will move back onto roads making things slick again on Friday.

Travel is NOT advised during the warning times!! If you must travel, please pack an emergency kit with food, water, blankets, flashlight, shovel and first aid supplies. Try to keep at least 1/2 tank of gas, expect delays and be VERY cautious. There will be little to no visibility at times. You do not want to be stranded in these very cold temperatures and wind chills.

If you are staying at home, have a plan B in case of sporadic power outages. You will need a plan since temps will be so cold these next few days. Winds will be strong enough to down weaker, brittle branches and possibly onto power lines.

Friday night will still be windy with wind chills in the -20s and -30s. Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings will still be active until early Saturday. Winds will be very strong overnight. Lows will drop toward -3°.

As Warnings lift at 6am Saturday, the winds will calm down slightly. Highs will be near 7° under a partly cloudy sky.

The good news is that Christmas day continues with a partly cloudy sky, and we will have a White Christmas!!

There is even a slight chance of snow late Christmas day and into early Monday.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Temps will remain very cold over the weekend, but they will warm up toward the middle of next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

