High impacts possible from wind and snow

Temperatures are brisk as the region falls into the single digits above and below zero. Winds are starting to pick up and will bring an active Friday.
Alerts...
A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at noon for Fillmore county and 2 pm for Winneshiek county. Winds could gust up to 50 mph. This region could experience the highest impacts as near whiteout conditions are possible with light snow. Additionally, with rapidly dropping temperature this evening, flash freezing is possible for wet roads.
Wind Advisory begins at noon today for the rest of the Coulee Region. Wind could gust up to 50 mph with sustained winds from the west up to 30 mph. Winds paired with light snow could reduce visibility as well as cause tree limbs down and potential power outages.
Winds...
Winds will be a big factor today. First, the winds will quickly tap into a strong southerly flow. This will help to bring warmer temperatures into the afternoon. Yet, winds will be able to gust past 40 mph. With melting earlier this week, blowing or drifting of the current snowpack is unlikely. However, there will be an afternoon snow chance.
Snow...
A quick-moving cold front could cause more impacts with the winds. From noon through 4 pm, snow showers will push through the region. For this short period, visibility will be reduced with quickly deteriorating road conditions. This could warn for a Snow Squall Warning, which is like a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, but for winter. If you see this warning, snow should only last around an hour and you should stay off the roads.
Snow will continue to blow and drift even after the snow ends, so be prepared for slick roads this evening. Winds will calm and skies clear into your Saturday with returning cool air.
Quieter weekend...
The weekend will start sunny but chilly with lows near zero and highs within the 20s. Then Saturday night strong southerly winds return again. This will tap into the warm air and bring high temperatures into the 40s Sunday.
Back to winter...
Next week unseasonable cold temperatures take over. There is also an increasing threat for an impactful winter storm Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details.