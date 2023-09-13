High pressure will settle into the region for later tonight and then through Thursday, so we should get more sunshine through the period. Read here for the details on our next rain.
High pressure system in control
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today