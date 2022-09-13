 Skip to main content
High pressure to bring dry, warm, hazy conditions through midweek

La Crosse Weather

The Coulee Region experienced a sunny Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and pleasant dew points thanks to high pressure. As smoke from the wildfires in the western United States affected our region, we did have to deal with hazy skies.

DMA - Highs Today.png

Light winds may allow patchy river valley fog to form late at night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s.

Day Planner - 6x PM Midnight-3 PM.png
futurecast smoke.png

We'll wake up to river valley fog on Wednesday, followed by a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees. The skies will remain hazy.

On Thursday, it will continue to be dry with mostly cloudy and hazy skies.  Temperatures will remain in the 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive Friday afternoon and continue into the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 80s. Increased dew points in the 60s will make it feel uncomfortable outside.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png
Muggy Meter Warren.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

