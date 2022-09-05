High pressure to bring pleasant weather the next several days

It was a beautiful Labor Day, with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and light and variable winds. Most places had dew points in the 50s, making it comfortable outside.
Expect passing clouds tonight, with a chance of fog after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 50s, with temperatures in the 40s in our northeastern counties. Winds will be light and variable.
We'll wake up to fog Tuesday morning, but it'll dissipate quickly, giving way to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The dew points will be in the 60s, making it feel uncomfortable outside. Fog forms again on Tuesday night, lasting into Wednesday morning before dispersing to show mostly sunny skies. The dew points will be in the 60s, making it feel uncomfortable outside.
Morning fog will give way to ample sunshine on Thursday, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 80s in some areas.
Friday will be dry, but a cold front will approach the region, bringing a slight chance of rain showers Friday night. Showers will continue through Saturday night. Sunday promises to be dry. The temperatures will be in the 70s.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt