Highs in the 60s, lows in the teens, gusty winds and possible strong to severe storms to close out the week

There is a lot to unpack with the forecast over these next few days. Looking back on Tuesday, we saw highs in the mid 50s and a good mix of clouds and sun. Even a few showers came by giving few, mainly north of La Crosse some rain.
Wednesday will bring a few more clouds than we saw on Tuesday. Southerly winds from the south could reach 25mph at times, but that will also help us warm up throughout the day toward the mid 60s.
A few slight chances of showers make way into Wednesday evening, but rainfall totals won't add up to much. Lows will reach the low 60s on Wednesday night.
Things get more interesting on Thursday. Showers will enter the area toward 8-9a.m. Thursday morning. Few thunderstorms are also possible. Things get a little more organized heading into the late morning/early afternoon, where a line of storms along a cold front develops.
There is high confidence that the Coulee Region will see showers and storms likely on Thursday.
Those few thunderstorms could even turn strong to severe as we are all in a level 2 risk. Our main threat will be the strong gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either on Thursday.
Rainfall totals through Thursday will range from a trace to 1/2".
Showers and storms depart late Thursday as drier, cooler air takes over.
Temps take a massive tumble from highs in the 60s to highs in the 30s into Friday.
Otherwise, you can expect Friday to be cloudy along with that cool air.
More highs in the 30s with lows in the 20s and teens follow through the weekend while staying dry.