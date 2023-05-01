Hold on to your hats! Gusty, northerly winds start May

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon, Houston
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week. It will likely fall below
flood stage at Lake City MN early Wednesday morning, Minnesota City
and Lansing on Thursday, and La Crescent on Saturday. All other
rivers will fall into either minor or moderate stage by the end of
this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 315 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.5 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.4 feet on 04/14/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hold on to your hats! Gusty, northerly winds start May

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

It's tough to think that we are one month away from June as May is off to a cool start. A few clouds will linger through Monday.

Half of the region will be seeing a mostly cloudy sky and the other half, a mostly sunny sky. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s with gusty winds out of the north.

Hiking+Forecast-1628508996509.png

Either way, clouds decrease overnight with lows meeting the upper 30s.

Tuesday will start us off with sunshine as highs reach the mid 50s. Clouds will increase into Tuesday evening before clearing once again overnight.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

You've guessed it, a little more sunshine to kick off Wednesday. Highs will be warmer in the low 60s.

A few forecast changes arrive to close out the first week of May. Highs will still be seasonably warm through the rest of the week and the weekend. The only bad news is these few slight chances of light rain showers by Thursday.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

More slight chances and seasonable temps follow through the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

