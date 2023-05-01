Hold on to your hats! Gusty, northerly winds start May

It's tough to think that we are one month away from June as May is off to a cool start. A few clouds will linger through Monday.
Half of the region will be seeing a mostly cloudy sky and the other half, a mostly sunny sky. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s with gusty winds out of the north.
Either way, clouds decrease overnight with lows meeting the upper 30s.
Tuesday will start us off with sunshine as highs reach the mid 50s. Clouds will increase into Tuesday evening before clearing once again overnight.
You've guessed it, a little more sunshine to kick off Wednesday. Highs will be warmer in the low 60s.
A few forecast changes arrive to close out the first week of May. Highs will still be seasonably warm through the rest of the week and the weekend. The only bad news is these few slight chances of light rain showers by Thursday.
More slight chances and seasonable temps follow through the weekend.