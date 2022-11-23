 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday forecast

  • Updated
  • 0

A weak disturbance will bring clouds for the holiday, but it appears that rain is going to stay to the southeast, so enjoy your Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be above normal. Read here for details.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you