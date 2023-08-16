Hot and humid ahead of overnight storm chances

If you liked Tuesday, then you'll love Wednesday. A few changes will be warmth, a couple more clouds and winds.
Winds will increase throughout the day out of the southwest which will help highs meet the mid 80s. While we will see plenty of sunshine, clouds increase later in the day and will bring us showers and storms in the evening as a cold front pushes through the region.
Those showers and storms look to arrive around 9pm. These storms could become strong to severe, but as showers move across the region, you can expect them to break up and weaken. Hail and strong winds will be our main threats if storms turn severe.
Rainfall totals will range trace-1/2", but isolate higher totals can't be ruled out.
Heading into Thursday, sunshine returns. Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s thanks to the cold front that passed. Winds will be gusty toward 25mph.
Expect more sunshine on Friday as highs meet the low 80s.
Even this weekend is trending nice, but one major change will be highs in the 90s. Heat index values could even push the 100s.