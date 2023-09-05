Hot and humid ahead of strong to severe storms Tuesday night

Heading into Tuesday, we can expect more hot highs in the mid 90s and a few more clouds.
The earlier we get outside on Tuesday the better as we will see very hot temperatures and increasing rain chances in the afternoon. Heat Advisories will expire Tuesday evening.
Heading toward 7-11pm, we will see a risk of strong to severe storms. Most storms look to weaken as they push through the Coulee Region, but if we do see a storm turning strong to severe, hail and strong winds look to be our main threats.
There is a level 1 and 2 risk for strong to severe storms. Rainfall totals will add up toward 0-1/4" for most, but isolated totals ranging 1/4"-1" cannot be ruled out depending on if there are repeat showers and storms.
A few more showers and storms are expected overnight as lows meet the upper 60s.
Slight chances of isolated showers and storms continue into Wednesday. Highs will be much cooler in the low 70s.
We trend drier into Thursday and Friday as highs stay in the low to mid 70s.
The weekend then starts dry ahead of more rain chances by Sunday.