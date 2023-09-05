 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Heat index values of 95 to 103 degrees
are expected this afternoon.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hot and humid ahead of strong to severe storms Tuesday night

Heading into Tuesday, we can expect more hot highs in the mid 90s and a few more clouds.

The earlier we get outside on Tuesday the better as we will see very hot temperatures and increasing rain chances in the afternoon. Heat Advisories will expire Tuesday evening. 

Heading toward 7-11pm, we will see a risk of strong to severe storms. Most storms look to weaken as they push through the Coulee Region, but if we do see a storm turning strong to severe, hail and strong winds look to be our main threats.

There is a level 1 and 2 risk for strong to severe storms. Rainfall totals will add up toward 0-1/4" for most, but isolated totals ranging 1/4"-1" cannot be ruled out depending on if there are repeat showers and storms.

A few more showers and storms are expected overnight as lows meet the upper 60s.

Slight chances of isolated showers and storms continue into Wednesday. Highs will be much cooler in the low 70s.

We trend drier into Thursday and Friday as highs stay in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend then starts dry ahead of more rain chances by Sunday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

