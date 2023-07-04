 Skip to main content
Hot and Humid for your Independence Day

Like the past few days, Tuesday will be hot and humid. Highs are expected to reach 93, with the heat index reaching 100 in some areas. 

If your Fourth of July celebrations keep you outside for long periods of time, you may want to bring water, sunscreen and something to provide shade from the sun. UV index is expected to reach 9, which is about a 20 minute burn time. 

Rain and thunderstorm chances return through Tuesday evening. Lows will be around 69. 

Showers continue into Wednesday and are likely throughout the day. Partly sunny skies may make an appearance in the afternoon. Wednesday's highs will be around 81. Mostly clear skies for the overnight with a low of 57. 

Thursday's bringing a bit of a cool down. Highs are expected to be around 78 with mostly sunny skies. Lows in the mid-50s for Thursday night. 

