Hot and humid weather returns making for a stormy weekend

Thursday left us with another day filled with sunshine and comfy highs.

Luckily for us, Friday has a very similar forecast. You can expect sunshine and highs in the upper 80s on Friday.

The Coulee Region has been seeing some dryer conditions the past few weeks. To date, the Coulee Region has gotten 19.36" of rain, that puts us about 3.03" behind through August 5th, 2022. So far in Meteorological Summer, We've seen 9.05" of that rain, which puts us 4.16" behind. August so far is about 0.44" behind on rain, but no need to fear, rain returns this weekend. Plus, August averages 3.90" of rain, which will push us close to average.

Overnight Friday we will see increasing clouds and lows in the low 70s. Humidity will makes its full return into the weekend where showers and storms arrive late Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Showers and storms arrive Saturday evening and some can become strong to severe. Most of the Coulee Region is under a level 1 risk of strong to severe storms. Threats include heavy rain, strong winds and hail.

Rainfall will finally begin departing late Sunday and into early Monday. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from 1/4" to upwards of 2". Isolated areas that see repeat or training storms could see up to 2"+.

Other than stormy, Sunday will bring cooler highs in the low 80s.

The rest of the forecast for next week is easy peasy! Expect a dry weather pattern for most of the week with pretty comfy high temperatures!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

