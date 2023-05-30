Hot and humid

Sunshine dominates…
Southerly winds have tapped into heat from the south. Temperatures have risen into the upper 80s and lower 90s. These are above normal.
On and off showers and t-storms…
Occasional showers and t-storms will pop up for the next 5 or 6 days. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s for the next week or so. The rain should be light and moving away relatively quickly.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northwestern parts of the United States through the first week of June.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden